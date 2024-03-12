Weather

Mild with highs in the 60s Tuesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh skyline - WPXI Snow showers possible this week, wind chills in the teens

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to break out the spring clothes again.

We’ll have a dry, mild stretch of weather over the middle of the week. High temperatures will push well into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

You’ll notice a few more clouds Wednesday than Tuesday and a few more clouds Thursday than Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry until Thursday evening when the next system brings showers and the chance for a few storms.

Friday will be a wet day with rounds of rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible in a few locations.

The weekend will start dry but more showers roll in Sunday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Eric Carmen, ‘All By Myself’ singer, dead at 74
  • 18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
  • 10-year-old boy found after active search in South Fayette Township area
  • VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read