Mild with highs in the 60s Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to break out the spring clothes again.

We’ll have a dry, mild stretch of weather over the middle of the week. High temperatures will push well into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

You’ll notice a few more clouds Wednesday than Tuesday and a few more clouds Thursday than Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry until Thursday evening when the next system brings showers and the chance for a few storms.

Friday will be a wet day with rounds of rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible in a few locations.

The weekend will start dry but more showers roll in Sunday.

