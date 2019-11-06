PITTSBURGH - Milder temperatures and sunshine will give us a nice break between systems Wednesday, but the next storm will bring some big weather changes.
You'll need the umbrella early Thursday, the winter coat by mid-afternoon and an ice scraper by Thursday night.
Rain will be steady at times before mixing with snow as temperatures fall through the evening commute. Most of the snow will melt, but as road temperatures fall below freezing, wet or slushy roads and sidewalks could become icy.
Some light snow could accumulate north and east of Pittsburgh. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s by early Friday morning, so you might need the ice scraper to start the day.
Stay in touch with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the timing and what could fall in your neighborhood.
