PITTSBURGH - A mix of rain and snow will continue Friday evening. Winds will blow snow around and make for reduced visibility. A few heavier bursts of snow could coat grassy areas.
Related Headlines
Wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue to die down overnight although it will remain breezy. Wind chills will be in the teens Saturday morning.
Saturday will bring gusts to 25 mph at times and wind chills in the 20s in the afternoon. Expect sunshine to develop throughout the day with highs in the mid-40s.
Sunday is the pick day of the weekend as it will be milder with highs in the mid-50s. Showers will return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}