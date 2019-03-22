  • Mix of rain, snow through Friday evening; winds up to 40 mph possible

    PITTSBURGH - A mix of rain and snow will continue Friday evening. Winds will blow snow around and make for reduced visibility. A few heavier bursts of snow could coat grassy areas.  

    Wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue to die down overnight although it will remain breezy. Wind chills will be in the teens Saturday morning.

    Saturday will bring gusts to 25 mph at times and wind chills in the 20s in the afternoon. Expect sunshine to develop throughout the day with highs in the mid-40s. 

    Sunday is the pick day of the weekend as it will be milder with highs in the mid-50s. Showers will return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week. 

