    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Saturday night, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog.

    Lows will be in the low 60s. 

    Sunday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds.

    An isolated shower can't be ruled out across our southern counties and ridges, with most areas staying dry.

    The humidity will go down as we head through the afternoon.

