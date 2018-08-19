Saturday night, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog.
Lows will be in the low 60s.
Sunday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds.
An isolated shower can't be ruled out across our southern counties and ridges, with most areas staying dry.
Sunday -- Sun and clouds, less humid with highs in the 80s! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/nrpdEcD3qg— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 19, 2018
The humidity will go down as we head through the afternoon.
