A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 80s

PITTSBURGH — Pleasant start with a mix of sun and clouds today, highs near average in the low to mid 80s. The dry and comfortable stretch will continue for the rest of the week with only a slight chance of a few sprinkles along the ridges.

More high clouds may enter the forecast Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A hazy sky is possible from time to time due to wildfire smoke from Canada especially again on Wednesday. The wildfire smoke forecast will be monitored, so check back for the latest in the days to come.

The weekend will turn much hotter with high beck near 90 degrees by Sunday. The next best chance for rain may not come until early next week.

