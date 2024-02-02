Weather

More clouds expected Friday, temperatures to dip below freezing

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A weak front is moving through the area Friday morning, bringing more clouds and a few light showers overnight. Clouds will hang tough, with temperatures only going up a few degrees from current readings.

Some clearing will take place this evening followed by more clouds overnight. Temperatures will dip below freezing for the first time in over ten days with area-wide lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure builds in Saturday, dissipating any clouds and giving us mostly clear skies for the entire weekend. Both afternoons will be nice and mild while night-time lows will stay chilly through early next week.

No rain or snow in sight with highs possibly reaching the 50s by late next week!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • First gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium dies
  • Country star Darius Rucker arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Tennessee
  • Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar opening on Pittsburgh’s North Shore
  • VIDEO: Massive athletic complex could be coming to Butler County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read