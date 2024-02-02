More clouds expected Friday, temperatures to dip below freezing

PITTSBURGH — A weak front is moving through the area Friday morning, bringing more clouds and a few light showers overnight. Clouds will hang tough, with temperatures only going up a few degrees from current readings.

Some clearing will take place this evening followed by more clouds overnight. Temperatures will dip below freezing for the first time in over ten days with area-wide lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure builds in Saturday, dissipating any clouds and giving us mostly clear skies for the entire weekend. Both afternoons will be nice and mild while night-time lows will stay chilly through early next week.

No rain or snow in sight with highs possibly reaching the 50s by late next week!

