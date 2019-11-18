PITTSBURGH - Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies will be around for your Monday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s with calm winds.
Tonight, expect temperatures in the low 30s with a partly cloudy sky. You'll need the coat when you head out the door.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
A weak disturbance will move back in on Tuesday and bring a slight chance for a passing shower Tuesday evening. Anything that falls in the ridges may be in the form of a rain/snow mix.
The next best chance for widespread rain will be Thursday evening. It will also be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. That day will be gusty and wet as a low-pressure system approaches.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for any updates to your forecast.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}