More clouds than sun Wednesday; chance for showers later

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see more clouds than sun today, but most of Wednesday will be dry.

The next system rolls in with a chance of a few showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be out of the area by Thursday afternoon, but it will be another mild day with highs in the lower 60s.

Cooler air drops in Friday and for the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Make sure to check back in for the very latest on the timing of wet weather for later this week on Channel 11 News.

