PITTSBURGH - A jump in the humidity will make it "feel" more like summer this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday.
Compared to last weekend, it will still be comfortable-but winds from the south will wipe away the refreshing break we've been enjoying this week.
Heat index readings will climb near 90 degrees by Sunday, and the added humidity could fuel a few more showers and storms.
Most areas will stay dry this weekend, but-if you're trying to wrap up outdoor projects around the house, or headed to the trails for a bike ride-check the forecast often, as storms could produce frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours.
