The humidity will remain a bit lower and it will be more comfortable overnight, with lows in the upper 50s.
There will be a scattered shower in a spot or two on Monday, and right now it appears that many hours of the day will be dry.
The humidity will increase later in the afternoon, with a high in the upper 70s.
The next round of widespread showers and storms will move in on Tuesday, with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible in any storm that becomes strong.
Dry weather will return by Wednesday.
