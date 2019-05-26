0 More severe storms possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Keep an eye to the sky this weekend, as showers and storms could soak your outdoor plans.

UPDATE 10:03 p.m.

Streets lights are out on a part of Fleming Avenue in Brighton Heights where a tree came down, knocked down two utlity poles and brought down power lines.

Duquesne Light is working to restore power.

The street lights are out on part of Fleming Avenue in Brighton Heights where a tree came down, knocked down two utility poles and brought down power lines. @DuquesneLight crews are working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/VyMgPnKITW — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 26, 2019

UPDATE 9:36 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for the entire viewing area. All storms have moved out.

Breathe easy. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled for our entire area. Storms have moved out! #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/xtq5Y3Auv2 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 26, 2019

Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is tracking more possible severe storms for Sunday, on 11 at 11.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired.

UPDATE 8:43 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Indiana and Westmoreland has been extended until 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette and Greene counties until 8:45 p.m.

8:23 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Greene and Fayette Co. 60 mph winds are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/h7KSXdG2Pw — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 26, 2019

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 8:45 p.m.

8:19 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Indiana County until 8:45 pm. The Tornado Warning for Westmoreland and Armstrong Counties was allowed to expire. Updates as needed on @WPXI. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/kErvSsNhxP — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 26, 2019

UPDATE 8:14 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has been dropped.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties until 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 8:15 p.m.

7:41 pm: SVR T-storm Warning continued into Westmoreland and Armstrong Co. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/t6XsGju5uB — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

The warning has been extended for Allegheny and Butler counties until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m.

The strongest winds are being detected in Beaver County, west of I-376.

7:22 pm: The strongest winds are being detected in Beaver County, west of I-376. Storm is moving east at 50 mph. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/B9tuHsbxhj — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 7:19 p.m.

Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said there are 50 lightning strikes in and around the severe storm moving through Allegheny and Beaver County. Be safe!

7:18 pm: When thunder roars, head indoors! 50 lightning strikes in/around the severe storm moving through Allegheny/Beaver County! #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/zRwHyRweOM — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

A severe storm is moving through southern Butler County and northern Allegheny County.

7:12 pm: Severe storm moving through southern Butler County and northern Allegheny Co. Times of arrival. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/IjCZj0541c — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 6:57 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Washington counties until 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE 6:27 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beaver County until 7 p.m.

6:26 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver County. 60 mph winds are possible with storms moving in. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/mcrC6eB7Q8 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 6:17 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer, Venango and Greene counties until 7 p.m.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.

A strong storm is moving closer to Greene County.

6:12 pm: This strong storm is moving closer to Greene County. It's had a history of rotation although it is not currently warned. Stay alert! Updates on @WPXI. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/SwfH2fcuyZ — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.

Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the storms in Ohio right now are spinning and are both capable of a tornado.

5:19 pm: These storms I've circled are spinning in Ohio. Both are capable of a tornado. I'm tracking when they'll move into your area on @WPXI News at 6! PCNC at 5:30 pm #wpxistorm #PAwx pic.twitter.com/SaVzW9ci1K — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our area until 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our area until 10 pm. I'll have the latest on the severe weather moving in on @WPXI News at 6! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/OS7WijD8tW — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

Showers and storms will be moving through Saturday evening. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail and the threat for a tornado. Locally heavy rain and lightning will accompany any storm. Be alert to changing weather conditions.

The rain and storms will move out late tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid-60s.

Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.:

There are a few thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning in eastern Ohio. The storms are heading east.

4:30 PM: There are a few severe t-storm warnings in eastern OH and a tornado warning, too. Storms are moving east. Stay alert across western PA this evening. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/agIviaR5ER — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 25, 2019

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties. This includes Connellsville, Uniontown, Donegal and areas near Seven Springs.

PREVIOUS STORY:

It won't rain all day each day-but, strong to severe storms could bring frequent lightning, damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.

