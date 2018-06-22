  • More showers, storms through weekend

    PITTSBURGH -

    Unsettled weather will be around through the weekend.

    Periods of rain will keep roads wet Friday morning, and scattered showers and an isolated storm will be in the area for the ride home Friday afternoon.

    Wet weather will stick around for the weekend, but there will be more dry hours than wet. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will disrupt plans.

    Three-day rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely across much of the area.

