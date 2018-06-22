Unsettled weather will be around through the weekend.
Periods of rain will keep roads wet Friday morning, and scattered showers and an isolated storm will be in the area for the ride home Friday afternoon.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Wet weather will stick around for the weekend, but there will be more dry hours than wet. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will disrupt plans.
Three-day rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely across much of the area.
TRENDING NOW:
- Extreme flooding slams the area, leads to state of emergency in Bethel Park
- LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of people protest police shooting 17-year-old
- Missing woman found dead in Ross apartment, boyfriend in custody
- RAW VIDEO: Flooding sweeps SUV through Bethel Park parking lot, rolls it over
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}