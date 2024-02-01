Morning clouds, few rain showers expected Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Morning clouds and some breaks for some afternoon sun with a bit of a breezy Thursday.

Temperatures will rise back to the mid to upper 40s. There is a slight chance of a few rain showers late Thursday night.

Clouds will kick off Friday as this next system moves through with some breaks for sun in the afternoon, cooler with highs in the low 40s Friday.

Mild and bright this weekend, highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

