Morning showers, fog give way to a mostly sunny afternoon; temps climb to 70s for July 4 fireworks

PITTSBURGH — After an unsettled few days, today we finally transition to a drier setup.

A few showers are around this morning, along with patchy areas of dense fog, but that will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. That weekend system is still close enough that isolated showers could pop up, primarily south of Pittsburgh. The weather is looking good for fireworks with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The headline for mid-week is the heat as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with maybe a late-day shower or storm Thursday.

We’ll see a better chance for some storms Friday, but even then, most daylight hours will be dry. It turns a bit cooler for the weekend behind a cold front.

Have a great Fourth!

