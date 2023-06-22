Morning showers taper off Thursday; mild with temps in the 50s

PITTSBURGH — Many of you will need an umbrella heading out the door Thursday. It will be mild with temperatures in the 50s but expect a dampness to the air even when it’s not raining. Morning showers will taper off to a spotty shower or two for the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be mostly dry, but a few showers and storms are expected by the afternoon and through the early evening hours. You’ll start to notice a bit more humidity Friday and into the weekend with showers and storms in spots Saturday.

Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend with only a few isolated showers or a storm in spots. Most of the daylight hours this weekend will be dry.

