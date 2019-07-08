  • Most areas will stay dry Monday evening

    PITTSBURGH - Most areas will stay dry this evening with the exception of our southern counties and the ridges which will have a chance for a shower. Overnight, expect patchy fog with lows in the low to mid-60s.

    Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky, humid and warm conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be a slight chance for a shower across our southwestern counties and through West Virginia. 

    The heat returns Wednesday with highs near 90.

