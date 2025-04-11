Most of Friday will be dry, but occasional showers can’t be ruled out

PITTSBURGH — The steady rain from Thursday is gone, but a few areas are still damp this morning, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh. Most of the day will be dry but a few light, occasional showers can’t be ruled out.

An area of low pressure will form along the east coast tonight and try to throw some moisture our way by Saturday morning. It may be cold enough in spots for rain to mix with snow showers, although nothing heavy is expected. We’ll tap into a northerly wind Saturday afternoon which should dry us out.

The sun will finally break out (at least partially!) on Sunday as we warm up near average. That warm-up won’t last too long as the next cold front will blow through Monday, bringing the potential for gusty storms during the afternoon.

Another shot of cool air and wind awaits us for the middle of next week as we still await the arrival of true spring.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group