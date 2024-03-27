Mostly cloudy to start the day; sunshine later with highs approaching 60 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Don’t expect a ton of sun to start the day Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Clouds will eventually give way to a little sunshine throughout the day with temperatures approaching 60 degrees by late afternoon.

It will be sunny but cooler Thursday and Friday. Highs will only make it into the lower 50s.

Rain returns for Saturday, but most of Easter Sunday will be dry with a stray shower or two first thing in the morning. Showers might linger a bit longer south along the Mason-Dixon line.

