PITTSBURGH - It will be a mostly cloudy day Thursday with a stray sprinkle or shower.
The clouds will keep temperatures down through the day, but some late-day breaks in the clouds may help temperatures climb to the mid-70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Friday will bring a decrease in clouds and high temperatures in the low 80s.
The weekend will be warm, with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Carry the rain gear with you on Sunday if you're heading to the Three Rivers Arts Festival. There will be a chance of showers.
