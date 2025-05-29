Mostly dry day with some sunshine; temperatures on the rebound

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of fog as you head out this morning. Patchy drizzle or a brief shower is possible but most of the day will be dry as more sun breaks out this afternoon. Temperatures will finally rebound closer to average.

It will be mild tonight with a little more fog possible Friday morning. The next upper air system will bring us showers by mid-day with more pop up showers possible later in the afternoon. The heaviest rain and highest probability of thunder should remain just south of our area.

More “wrap around” showers expected Saturday as that system departs, but cool air on the back side will keep temperatures in the low 60s. In addition, winds could gust over 30 mph at times, making it quite unpleasant to be outside. Improvements begin Sunday as highs trend closer to 70 degrees with sunshine and summer like vibes toward the middle of next week.

