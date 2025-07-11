Mostly dry for Picklesburgh weekend; stray shower or storm could pop up

PITTSBURGH — It will be a mostly dry weekend for Picklesburgh and all area activities. However, a stray shower or storm could pop up from time to time, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will be steamy all weekend with plenty of humidity.

Hot, humid weather kicks off the weekend Saturday with the heat index forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s. Another shower or storm is also possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Most areas will not see rain

Sunday brings the best chance for wet weather with scattered showers and storms. Storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening. Stronger storms may develop, bringing the threat for wind damage, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

