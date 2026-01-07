Mostly dry today, not as warm earlier this week

PITTSBURGH — It will be a mostly dry Wednesday but not quite as warm. Highs will top out in the mid 40s today. High temperatures will likely reach the low 50s by Thursday, but it will be dry.

Rain returns to the area Friday and will linger into the first half of the weekend. Colder temperatures could bring some snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

