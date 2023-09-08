Patchy fog early; mostly dry with isolated showers possible Friday

PITTSBURGH — Parts of the area picked up a healthy dose of rain, especially northern Allegheny and southern Butler counties. This morning, areas of fog may develop in those same areas, although widespread issues aren’t expected.

Another active day ahead for the eastern half of the state with numerous storms expected this afternoon.



For us, mainly isolated showers as a secondary front lingers. pic.twitter.com/Gl8GnJorNP — Adis Juklo (@ajukloWPXI) September 8, 2023

We’ll see lots of dry time today with just an isolated shower possible. With the front pulling east of us, much of Saturday will be dry as well, but an incoming disturbance will throw some moisture our way from the south. That could lead to a few showers, mainly Saturday evening and night.

The highest chance for rain and possibly a storm this weekend will come Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to slowly nudge down with highs Sunday in the mid-70s.

Much of next week will feature highs in the 70s with lows dipping into the 50s by mid-week. More comfortable weather ahead!

