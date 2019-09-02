  • Mostly dry, with spotty showers for your Labor Day

    Updated:

    Have back up plans ready for your Labor Day picnics.

    There will be more dry hours than wet on this holiday, but spotty showers will force you inside from time to time. 

    While some heavy rain is possible, most of the showers will be light and scattered.  Temperatures will make it into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

    It will be a warm and dry day Tuesday with some humidity in the air.  Temperatures will make it into the lower 80s for highs Tuesday.

