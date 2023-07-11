Mostly sunny Tuesday, warm with highs in the 80s

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few patches of fog if you’re out early this morning. Fog will quickly burn off leaving us with a mostly sunny and very warm day. Highs this afternoon will be well into the 80s.

Humidity levels will increase again tonight with muggy, unsettled weather to set the stage for the second half of the week.

We’ll see scattered showers and storms starting later Wednesday (mainly north) and lasting on and off through the weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours, so stay weather aware and check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head outdoors.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group