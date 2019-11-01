PITTSBURGH - The heat has been shut off and there's not much sign of warmth the next several days.
Temperatures are nearly 25 degrees colder Friday morning than they were Thursday morning. Widespread temperatures in the 30s will greet you as you head out the door, with wind chills well down into the 20s.
The wind will ease a bit Friday, but temperatures will only recover into the lower 40s.
A few morning flurries and sprinkles are possible before clouds part Friday afternoon.
It will be a chilly weekend, but mainly dry.
A weak wave could throw a few snow flurries into the region Saturday night. The best chance of flurries will be north of Pittsburgh.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 40s Sunday.
