Much needed warm-up in begins today across the area

PITTSBURGH — A much-needed warm up begins today across the area after a pretty chilly start.

Temperatures will jump from the 20s to the 50s today with plenty of sun.

Temps will continue to warm up through the weekend. Unfortunately, we’ll see rain with on and off showers on Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry with only a stray shower. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will flirt with 70 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download out Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group