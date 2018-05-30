The chance for showers and storms will increase Wednesday, as tropical moisture from Alberto streams into the area.
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats, but any storm could also bring frequent lightning.
We’re tracking when and where storms are most likely to fire up this afternoon -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
It will still be very warm and muggy, with temperatures averaging about 10 degrees above normal.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}