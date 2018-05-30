  • Muggy again Wednesday as shower, storm chances increase

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    The chance for showers and storms will increase Wednesday, as tropical moisture from Alberto streams into the area.

    Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats, but any storm could also bring frequent lightning. 

    We’re tracking when and where storms are most likely to fire up this afternoon -- on Channel 11 Morning News.  

    It will still be very warm and muggy, with temperatures averaging about 10 degrees above normal.

