Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s again on Monday and Tuesday.
The extremely muggy air and very warm highs will help fuel a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening.
Exact timing and location of the wet weather will be difficult until a few hours before it starts, so check back often for updates. Any storm that does develop could bring quick heavy downpours and damaging winds, thunder, lightning, and hail.
