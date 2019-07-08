Keep the umbrella handy, although the repeated rounds of heavy rain and numerous thunderstorms are done for much of the area.
A few showers will develop from time to time Monday.
The best chance for repeated rounds of showers will be from Allegheny County south and east through the day. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.
Most areas will see many dry hours during the day Monday, with some peeks of sunshine from time to time. It will be muggy again, with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.
