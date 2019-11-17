PITTSBURGH - Clouds will make a comeback as we head into the week ahead.
Temperatures will be near freezing when you head out the door Monday morning. A weak wave of energy will move through and bring a slight chance of spotty, mixed precipitation to areas near I-80.
A few showers are possible Monday night with some snow mixed in across far northern areas. Most areas look to stay dry. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
The next best chance for widespread rain will come Thursday evening. That will also be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s. It will turn gusty and wet as a low-pressure system approaches.
