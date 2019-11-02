PITTSBURGH - Grab your coat if you're heading out tonight. Temperatures will be falling to the 40s this evening and near freezing by Sunday morning.
A passing cold front will bring the chance for some light rain or sprinkles, along with flurries as the air turns colder. No snow accumulation is expected here.
Areas north of I-80 should see lake-effect snow showers tonight, and the ridges also have a chance for a few snow showers overnight and into Sunday morning.
The rest of us will see a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. It will be breezy at times, so it will feel a bit colder. Make sure to have your coat if you're out at the Steelers game.
