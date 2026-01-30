Near-record cold temperatures as we head into the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Near-record cold temps to start the day Friday, and more are expected Saturday morning.

We will stay locked in this arctic blast through the weekend with some shot as a few 30° days next week.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors limited your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Snow will not be a concern over the next several days as snow will miss us to the south this weekend. That will give people some time to keep digging out.

