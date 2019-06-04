PITTSBURGH - Near record cool temperatures will start the day Tuesday, but winds from the south will have it feeling more like June by the end of the day.
It will still be very pleasant, but you'll also notice a gradual increase in humidity by the afternoon.
The warmer, more humid air will help to fuel scattered showers and the risk for a few strong storms Wednesday, especially after lunch into the evening.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system closely along with an unsettled weather pattern that's setting up, bringing the threat for more showers and storms into the weekend.
