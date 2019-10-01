PITTSBURGH - Near record high temperatures will start the month of October.
There will be a few areas of fog to start the day Tuesday, but sunshine and southwest winds will quickly jump temperatures through the 70s and 80s by mid-afternoon. We will be very close to the record high of 89 degrees set in 1881.
A stray afternoon or evening shower or storm might help cool you off, but the real change will be felt later this week as showers and storms usher in a 20-degree drop in high temperatures between Thursday and Friday.
