  • Near-record lows starting day Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Expect near-record lows Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

    Patchy fog will be also be around the area Wednesday morning, especially in low-lying areas.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Temperatures will reach the upper 60s during the afternoon, with a partly sunny sky and light winds at 5 to 10 mph.

    Expect some patchy fog Wednesday night with temperatures in the upper 40s.

    There will be a warm-up through the end of the week as a southerly wind returns. 

    A chance of showers or thunderstorms will return Friday and continue with scattered storms over the weekend. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Near-record lows starting day Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cool, damp start to the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto begins to dissipate, leaving deaths, flooding behind

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong storms possible Sunday