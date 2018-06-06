PITTSBURGH - Expect near-record lows Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Patchy fog will be also be around the area Wednesday morning, especially in low-lying areas.
Temperatures will reach the upper 60s during the afternoon, with a partly sunny sky and light winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Expect some patchy fog Wednesday night with temperatures in the upper 40s.
There will be a warm-up through the end of the week as a southerly wind returns.
A chance of showers or thunderstorms will return Friday and continue with scattered storms over the weekend.
