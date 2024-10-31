Near-record warmth for Halloween, showers possible near trick-or-treat times

PITTSBURGH — It will be windy, warm and there may be a shower this evening.

Happy Halloween! It will be a very warm last day of October with temperatures pushing toward 80 degrees. The record high for today is 79 degrees set in 1950.

Southwest winds will gust to 30 mph today ahead of a cold front that will bring showers into the area tonight. Most areas will stay dry for trick-or-treating.

Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group