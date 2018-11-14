PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area Wednesday morning.
A few patches of black ice are possible where damp roads might have iced up overnight.
The rest of the day will be dry and cold.
A nor'easter is on the way with a mixed bag of wintry precipitation for the entire area.
The next storm will spread a wintry mix into the area Thursday through early Friday.
As always, the track and timing will be critical as to what you'll get, but right now Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow. A worst-case scenario could include a layer of ice covered with snow.
The impacts will begin Thursday morning after 6 a.m. and continue into Friday morning, possibly ending with a few inches of snow for parts of our area. Icy roads could cause school and travel delays, so stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system.
