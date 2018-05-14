  • NWS confirms tornado touched down in Somerset County

    Updated:

    SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Somerset County on Sunday.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories popping up across our area

    Related Headlines

    The Ef-1 tornado touched down twice around 5:34 p.m. in Gray and around 5:55 p.m. two miles north of Kantner, according to the NWS.

    The NWS said wind speeds were over 90 mph.

    Stephen Cropper is continuing to track rain and severe storms moving through the area. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for continuous updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms. Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for updates.

    UPDATE 2:59 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Washington County, southwestern Westmoreland County and northeastern Fayette County until 5:45 p.m.

    UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Claysville, Washington County.

    Egg-sized hail has been reported in Washington County.
    Lance Cook

    UPDATE 2:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Greene County until 3 p.m. 

    UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:15 p.m. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    NWS confirms tornado touched down in Somerset County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories popping up across our area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wet weather, storms possible over next several days

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Pollen cloud springs from tree in sneeze-worthy viral video

  • Headline Goes Here

    Inmate suing Corrections Department to end Timberland boots ban