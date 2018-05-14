SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Somerset County on Sunday.
The Ef-1 tornado touched down twice around 5:34 p.m. in Gray and around 5:55 p.m. two miles north of Kantner, according to the NWS.
The NWS said wind speeds were over 90 mph.
UPDATE 2:59 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Washington County, southwestern Westmoreland County and northeastern Fayette County until 5:45 p.m.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Claysville, Washington County.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Greene County until 3 p.m.
UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:15 p.m.
