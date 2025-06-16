On and off showers continue for much of the week

PITTSBURGH — On and off showers and storms will stay in the forecast for much of the week leading to flash flood and high water concerns.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch for our southern counties, including Allegheny county, until 10pm Monday. Rain won’t be as heavy or widespread Monday as Sunday afternoon and evening. However, any slow-moving showers or storms could bring streams and creeks out of their banks. Low-lying and poor drainage areas will need to be watched closely.

The unsettled pattern lasts much of the week with occasional showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms could be strong Wednesday night and Thursday.

Stay weather alert throughout the week with live updates in every newscast and the Severe Weather Team 11 App when you can’t be in front of your TV.

