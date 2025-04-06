On and off showers to end the weekend, colder temperatures to start our week

PITTSBURGH — Keep the umbrella around, but make sure you have the heavier coat again.

Sunday will be much cooler with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day. There will be some on and off showers throughout the day but many dry hours. Rain showers will mix with sleet later in the evening. There is a chance for snow showers to mix in mainly north as well before ending early Monday morning. Some dusting of snow on the grassy surfaces is possible north of Allegheny county, but roads will stay damp.

Monday will be cool and mostly dry. There will be more clouds than sun throughout the day with a shower possible by Monday evening. Rain showers could end as some snow flurries late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

