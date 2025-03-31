On-and-off showers Monday with few storms possible south, east of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready to go today with on-and-off showers throughout the day. A few storms will be possible south and east of Pittsburgh with some stronger storms possible in Garrett, Preston and Somerset counties.

Once the front slides through, temps will drop from the lower 60s at lunch to the lower 50s by dinner.

Colder air will follow into Tuesday morning with decreasing clouds, temperatures will start near the freezing mark on Tuesday and highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s by the late afternoon.

Warmer air returns Wednesday, but the second half of the week looks pretty wet with some areas seeing more than 2-3″ of rain through the weekend.

