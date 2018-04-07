Overnight snowfall and bitter cold temperatures are causing problems Saturday.
Several areas are seeing wind chills in the teens, while snow and ice covered many roads.
Snow showers will fade as Saturday progresses. Icy spots will be possible on bridges and overpasses.
The snow should also melt quickly with a more direct sun overhead.
The high temperature Saturday will be 38 degrees, while the average high is 39 degrees for this time of the year.
Gusty winds ushering in colder air will change rain to snow this weekend.
You'll need the umbrella and the winter coat as you head out the door.
As temperatures fall, rain will mix with -- and then change over to -- snow in most areas. A quick coating is possible in some spots, with a couple of inches south and east of Pittsburgh.
Gear up for the cold if you're headed outdoors Saturday. Wind chills will start in the teens and hover in the 20s through the afternoon.
