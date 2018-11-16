Overnight wind chills to drop below freezing, Saturday cloudy but dry

PITTSBURGH - Bundle up for Light Up Night, everyone.
Wind chills will drop below freezing tonight into Saturday, as low as 26 degrees in some areas. Expect a few flurries and a breezy evening.
Related Headlines
Expect cloudy skies Saturday with a high of 26, but no real precipitation.
Another storm system will likely move through Sunday, bringing rain and snow showers. But temperatures look to stay above freezing, reducing the threat of accumulation and road hazards.
You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}