Partly sunny skies give way to thunderstorms Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Things will start to change pretty fast today with partly sunny skies giving way to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms just after lunch.

A few storms could bring downpours, gusty winds, hail and lightning. Rain will be on and off through the evening hours with many breaks in the rain, but quickly changing conditions.

Unsettled weather will linger Tuesday with more cloud cover, rain and cooler temperatures. Many areas will barely get out of the 60s on Tuesday. The normal high temperature is 82 degrees.

This system will begin to lift out of the area Wednesday. Dry conditions with more sunshine and warmer temperature are expected for Thursday and Friday.

