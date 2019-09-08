PITTSBURGH - Partly sunny skies return on Sunday with just a very few isolated sprinkles possible after lunch through early afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
The next best chance for steady rain and a few thunderstorms will hold off until the middle of next week, along with much warmer and more humid conditions.
