PITTSBURGH - Patchy drizzle and spotty areas of fog will greet you as you head out Wednesday morning.
Watch for some reduced visibility on your way to work and school.
You can look for a brightening sky later in the day, with a bit of sunshine for much of the area.
We'll stay pretty dry through Thursday, but you'll need the umbrella toward evening as showers move back into the area.
Off and on showers will continue through Friday morning, with most of the wet weather ending before Light Up Night.
Another system moves in this weekend, with impacts from wet weather Saturday possibly changing to snow showers Sunday.
