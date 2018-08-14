  • Patchy flog could slow your morning commute

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    9:04 P.M. UPDATE: Patchy fog could slow your morning commute Tuesday, then watch for afternoon showers and slow-moving storms.

    Light winds could lead to areas of fog and reduced visibility through the morning commute-with breaks of sunshine triggering wet weather after lunch.

    Related Headlines

    Heavy rain will be the main threat from any storms that develop, and widespread severe weather is not expected.

    Neighborhoods that picked up heavy rain Monday, could be at risk for localized flooding.

    Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches, warnings and alerts. 

    3:36 P.M.: UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm warning for Beaver and Washington County. until 4 p.m. Sixty mph gusts and 1-inch hail are possible.

    3:30 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Mercer and Venango counties until 3:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW IN PITTSBURGH: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 RADAR

    2:58 P.M. UPDATE: WPXI's Meteorologist Danielle Dozier reports that 40 mph gusts are possible in parts of Washington County.

    2:38 P.M. UPDATE: Storms going through Washington County right now. 

    1:53 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 2:15 p.m.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

    1:34 P.M. UPDATE: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Allegheny County until 2 p.m.

    1:29 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette and Westmoreland counties until 2 p.m.

    1:24 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny County until 3:15 p.m.

    1:12 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 1:30 p.m.

    12:27 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Armstrong County until 2:15 p.m.

    Showers and thunderstorms will threaten the area Monday with the potential for producing locally heavy downpours, flash flooding, gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

    Tonight, a few passing showers are possible but storms should wind down. Lows will be in the low 60s. 

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms once again in the afternoon as peak heating and a low-pressure system overhead fuel the storm chances. 

    Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week, weatherwise, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.

    Unsettled weather once again returns Thursday and Friday. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories