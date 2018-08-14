0 Patchy flog could slow your morning commute

PITTSBURGH -

9:04 P.M. UPDATE: Patchy fog could slow your morning commute Tuesday, then watch for afternoon showers and slow-moving storms.

Light winds could lead to areas of fog and reduced visibility through the morning commute-with breaks of sunshine triggering wet weather after lunch.

Heavy rain will be the main threat from any storms that develop, and widespread severe weather is not expected.

Neighborhoods that picked up heavy rain Monday, could be at risk for localized flooding.

3:36 P.M.: UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm warning for Beaver and Washington County. until 4 p.m. Sixty mph gusts and 1-inch hail are possible.

3:30 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Mercer and Venango counties until 3:45 p.m.

WARNING MERCER, VENANGO-Severe storm with 60 mph winds possible. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/1nt6ucrpbC — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) August 13, 2018

2:58 P.M. UPDATE: WPXI's Meteorologist Danielle Dozier reports that 40 mph gusts are possible in parts of Washington County.

2:58 pm: 40 mph gusts possible in this area of Washington Co. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/XgOl3bzJ01 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

2:38 P.M. UPDATE: Storms going through Washington County right now.

2:38 pm: Storm in Washington Co. is intense -- Most likely producing small hail and the potential for 40 mph gusts. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/JHilqk89SO — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

1:53 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 2:15 p.m.

1:49 pm: Severe T-Storm Warning for Allegheny and Westmoreland Co. until 2:15 pm. 60 mph gusts/0.75" hail possible. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/PlLvgPMKoi — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

1:34 P.M. UPDATE: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Allegheny County until 2 p.m.

1:31 pm: Severe T-Storm Warning for Allegheny Co. until 2 pm. 60 mph gusts/0.75" hail possible. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/5GrHZEwsqs — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

1:29 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette and Westmoreland counties until 2 p.m.

1:23 pm: Severe T-Storm Warning for Fayette and Westmoreland Co. until 2 pm. 60 mph wind gusts possible. #PAwx @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mRcfMBUPXD — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

1:24 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny County until 3:15 p.m.

1:18 pm: Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny Co. until 3:15 pm. Up to 2"of rain has fallen. Turn around, don't drown! Updates on @WPXI. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dxqQ7sb4oK — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

1:12 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 1:30 p.m.

1:10 pm: Severe T-Storm Warning for Allegheny and Westmoreland Co. until 1:30 pm. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/vJPu2ivBuv — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 13, 2018

12:27 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Armstrong County until 2:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will threaten the area Monday with the potential for producing locally heavy downpours, flash flooding, gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tonight, a few passing showers are possible but storms should wind down. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms once again in the afternoon as peak heating and a low-pressure system overhead fuel the storm chances.

Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week, weatherwise, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.

Unsettled weather once again returns Thursday and Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.

