Patchy fog around early; lower humidity Monday with highs in the 80s

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few areas of fog as you get started on Monday. Visibility could be low in some areas through mid-morning. Northwest winds will break up the fog and drop those dew points a bit during the day. So, we’ll lose the sticky feeling...if only for a day.

Humidity returns Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs back in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be another very warm and muggy day with a stray late-day shower or storm. Most areas will not see rain until Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and storms, typical summer stuff will be with us for the second half of the week. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the 80s through the weekend.

