  • Patchy fog could reduce visibility Thursday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Patchy fog could reduce visibility in a few spots early Thursday, otherwise soak in another great outdoor day.

    A few isolated sprinkles may pop up during the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. 

    Warmer temperatures and slightly more humid air will filter in as we end the week and head into the weekend, with high temperatures moving by closer to normal for this time of the year in the mid 80s. 

